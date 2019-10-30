Mi CC9 Pro: Xiaomi shares more teasers of its 108MP camera phone

tech

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:12 IST

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the world’s first 108MP camera phone on November 5. The smartphone will debut as Mi CC9 Pro in China and Mi Note 10 (not confirmed) globally. Xiaomi has now shared more teasers revealing design details its upcoming 108MP camera phone.

Xiaomi’s teaser image of the Mi CC9 Pro shows off its curved display and also confirms the 3.5mm headphone jack. In another teaser video shared on Weibo, we get a better look at the Mi CC9 Pro. The smartphone features a curved edge display with a U-shaped notch on top. The rear cameras are placed on the left corner of the smartphone. Also, Mi CC9 Pro will come in two colour options of green and white.

The smartphone’s design isn’t anything out of the ordinary and that’s okay because its highlight is actually the 108MP camera. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will offer a penta-camera setup featuring a telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, 100-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and macro lens.

As for the rest of the specifications, Mi CC9 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor and feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display. It could house a 5,170mAH battery and launch in three storage variants – 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. For selfies, Mi CC9 Pro could offer a 32-megapixel camera up front.

Coming to the phone’s global launch, Xiaomi has already confirmed Mi Note 10 with a 108MP penta camera. It’s very likely Mi Note 10 will be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro and its launch has been scheduled for November 14 in Poland.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:06 IST