Mi Days sale on Amazon: Top offers and deals on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi, Amazon are hosting Mi Days online sale till July 9. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 6,500 discount and up to Rs 2,000 discount on exchange on select Redmi and Mi smartphones. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Mi Band HRX are also available on the sale.

Xiaomi is offering Redmi 7 2GB and 32GB model and 3GB and 32GB model for Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. The latest Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is listed on Amazon India at a starting price of Rs 9,999, with an extra Rs 1,000 discount on exchange. The last year’s Redmi Y2 is available big discount as the 3GB and 4GB RAM models are listed for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Xiaomi’s older Redmi 6A has received big price cut as the 2GB and 16GB and 3GB and 32GB models are selling for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,199 respectively. You can grab Redmi 6 Pro for a starting price of Rs 8,999. The top-end model of the phone with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999.

Pick of the sale is Xiaomi Mi A2. The Android One-based phone is available on Amazon for Rs 10,999 (4GB and 64GB). The 6GB model is available for Rs 15,999. The two models are available with an extra Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discount on exchange.

If you’re looking for a budget earphone, Mi Earphones Basic is listed on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 399. You can get Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar for Rs 4,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. Mi Band 3 and Mi Band HRX edition are available for Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,299 respectively.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 16:03 IST