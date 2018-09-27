Mi LED TV 4 Pro to Mi Band 3, here’s everything Xiaomi launched today

After dominating the smartphone space, Xiaomi wants to build a “smart living” portfolio that is comprised airpurifiers, smart security system, fitness bands, and smart TVs. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi has been in some of the categories for quite some time. Smart security camera, however, is a newer category, indicating the company’s to build a smart home ecosystem, akin to Amazon’s approach for Alexa.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro-series

Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled three smart TVs under its Mi LED TV 4 Pro range. Successor to the TVs launched earlier this year, Xiaomi is offering Mi LED TV 4 Pro in 32-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

Highlight of the new TVs are the revamped software. The new TVs run on a Patchwall UI refresh along with support Android. This means you can switch the TV mode in either Android or Patchwall. The support for Android means you can now download and run apps from Google Play Store. There’s also a Chromecast support on the new TVs.

Xiaomi has also introduced voice support in its remote. Through an additional IR Blaster, users can control the content on TV through the Mi remote. Just like previous Patchwall-based Xiaomi TVs, new ones too bring the live TV content on the home UI, making inputs to different modes like HDMI much easier.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch comes with 4K+ HDR support. It is also touted as the world’s thinnest TV with 4.9mm Ultra Thin (framless design) on the top panel. It has Dolby + DTS cinema audio quality. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and Wi-FI (2.4GHz/5GHz), and Bluetooth 5.0. The TV runs on Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor coupled with Mali T830 Graphics, 2GB RAM and 8GB built-in storage.

Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs 49,999, the 49-inch model at Rs 29,999, and the 32-inch model at Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi’s new fitness band, Mi Band 3 carries a price tag of Rs 1,999. The successor to Mi Band 2, Xiaomi’s new fitness band comes with a slew of upgrades. For instance, it has a larger display, shows content from WhatsApp, Instagram, SMSes and other messaging applications. You can also view and reject calls from the screen. Unlike the HRX edition, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 retains the heart-rate monitor. It is also water resistant up to 50 meters and comes with up to 20 days of battery life.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Band 3 has 1.9cm (0.78-inch) OLED touch screen. It measures 1.79 x 4.69 x 1.2cm and weighs around 8.5 grams. The company uses thermoplastic elastomer for wristband material. The device is powered by 110mAh battery. For water resistance, it comes with 5ATM certification. For connectivity, it relies on Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy.

Mi Air Purifier 2S

Mi Air Purifier 2S features a OLED digital display, laser sensor, and a 360-degree triple-layer filter. The new Mi Air Purifier 2S also comes integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users can control the air purifier via the Mi Home smartphone app. Mi Air Purifier 2S is priced at Rs 8,999.

Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360

Xiaomi’s Mi Home Security Camera offers 360-degree viewing angle along with a two-way audio. It also comes with Full HD video recording with footage storage for up to five days. The Mi Home Security Camera features infrared night vision, AI motion detection and microSD card slot with up to 64GB storage. Users can remotely control the security camera via the Mi Home smartphone app.

Xiaomi Mi Luggage

Xiaomi also introduced a new Mi Luggage in two sizes of 20-inch and 24-inch. Mi Luggage starts at Rs 2,999 for the smaller luggage, and Rs 4,299 for the 24-inch model. Mi Luggage is TSA approved and is wrapped in scratch-resistant polycarbonate. Mi Luggage comes in three colour options of grey, blue and red.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 13:35 IST