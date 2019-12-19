Mi No. 1 Fan sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20 and other top deals, offers

tech

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 14:09 IST

Xiaomi’s latest online sale kicked off on Thursday with big discounts and offers across smartphones, TVs and ecosystem products. Called No. 1 Mi Fan sale will continue until December 25 and customers will be eligible for cashback and EMI offers on debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon. Let’s break down the top deals and offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has received the biggest discount ever on the Mi Fan sale. The 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB models are available with Rs 4,000 off along with an additional Rs 1,000 “Bumped Up” exchange offer. After the discount, the phone is available for Rs 9,999, Rs 12,999, and Rs 14,999 respectively.

B07VWXLRRH

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

You can grab the Snapdragon 855-powered Redmi K20 Pro for a starting price of Rs 24,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 27,999. Both the variants have received a discount of Rs 3,000. The phone is also eligible for Rs 2,000 “Bumped Up” exchange offer.

B07W7LTH6S

Xiaomi Redmi K20 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB are available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. The two variants have received a discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Other smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi 7A has received a discount of up to Rs 1,000 whereas Poco F1 is now available for a starting price of Rs 14,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, and Redmi Go are also listed with discounts on Mi Fan sale.

Ecosystem and accessories

You can buy Mi LED Smart bulb for Rs 1,299 and is available for Rs 899 as special flash sale price. Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080P, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, and Mi Band 3 are among the top ecosystem products with big discounts.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)