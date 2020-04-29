Mi Note 10 Lite set to launch on April 30: Expected specifications, features, and more

tech

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:00 IST

After launching Mi Youth Edition, Xiaomi is gearing up for another smartphone launch. The company has now officially announced it will showcase Mi Note 10 Lite on April 30. As the name suggests, it will be a stripped-down version of the main phone but with almost identical features.

Mi Note 10 Lite has appeared multiple times on the web ahead of the official release. Recently it was spotted on the US FCC site. According to reports, Mi Note 10 Lite will sport 64-megapixel camera. The main version has a 108-megapixel camera.

The phone is expected to come with as many five cameras including 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is likely to skip features such as laser autofocus.

Rest of the specifications of the Lite version are likely to remain the same as Mi Note 10. The phone is said to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor. It’s likely to run on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi currently offers Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro phones. While the Mi Note 10 has up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, the Pro model offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Both phones come with a penta-camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 5-megapixel ultra telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phones have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Mi Note 10 Lite could debut alongside the global variants of Redmi Note 9 series.