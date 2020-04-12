Mi Note 10 Lite spotted online again: Here’s what to expect

tech

Xiaomi is said to be working on a Lite version of its Mi Note 10. Of late, we’ve come across a few leaks indicating at the imminent launch of the phone. Now, Mi Note 10 Lite has been spotted again, this time via a listing on Thailand’s NBTC certification site.

According to the listing, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite sports M2002F4LG model number. The listing doesn’t reveal anything significant about the phone but does indicate it’s coming sooner than expected.

Mi Note 10 Lite, as the name implies, is going to be a stripped-down version of the main variant. One of the biggest differences is going to be the camera. Mi Note 10 Lite is said to come with 64-megapixel primary camera whereas the main model has a 108-megapixel camera.

According to a recent US FCC listing, Mi Note 10 Lite will have as many as five sensors on the back. The camera configuration is said to be 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The camera is likely to skip the laser autofocus feature.

Apart from the changes in camera module, rest of the specifications are going to remain the same. For instance, it will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It’s said to be powered by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging. According to the listing, the phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, and usual connectivity features such as Bluetooth and USB Type-C port.

Mi Note 10 is said to have a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It has 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.