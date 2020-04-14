e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Mi Note 10 Lite: Xiaomi’s upcoming phone to have 48MP camera, no laser focus

Mi Note 10 Lite: Xiaomi’s upcoming phone to have 48MP camera, no laser focus

Xiaomi is going to soon launch a Lite version of its Mi Note 10 phone.

tech Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
All you need to know about Mi Note 10 Lite
All you need to know about Mi Note 10 Lite(Xiaomi)
         

Mi Note 10 Lite leaks have returned. This time, the smartphone has been spotted on the US’ FCC website in the form of an official declaration from Xiaomi.

The declaration focuses on the differences between the phones sporting model number M2002F4LG and the previous model M1910F4G (Mi Note 10). The company confirms the display size and battery capacity will remain the same. On the Lite model, there will be changes in the camera configuration and will have the laser focus removed. The new phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The latest leak is pretty much in line with the past rumours that had said Mi Note 10 Lite will have a 48-megapixel primary camera. The main version has a 108-megapixel camera. The Lite model is said to come with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 Lite is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The phone is likely to run on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging.

In comparison, Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It has 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
‘Don’t panic, there’s no shortage’: Amit Shah assures as India readies for extended lockdown life
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Covid-19 Updates| Till now 1036 people have been cured: Health Ministry
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Apple’s affordable iPhone may launch by next week
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech