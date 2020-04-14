Mi Note 10 Lite: Xiaomi’s upcoming phone to have 48MP camera, no laser focus

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:39 IST

Mi Note 10 Lite leaks have returned. This time, the smartphone has been spotted on the US’ FCC website in the form of an official declaration from Xiaomi.

The declaration focuses on the differences between the phones sporting model number M2002F4LG and the previous model M1910F4G (Mi Note 10). The company confirms the display size and battery capacity will remain the same. On the Lite model, there will be changes in the camera configuration and will have the laser focus removed. The new phone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The latest leak is pretty much in line with the past rumours that had said Mi Note 10 Lite will have a 48-megapixel primary camera. The main version has a 108-megapixel camera. The Lite model is said to come with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Xiaomi’s Mi Note 10 Lite is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The phone is likely to run on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W charging.

In comparison, Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It has 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.