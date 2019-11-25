Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone to launch in India soon

tech

Xiaomi on Monday announced it will soon launch a 108-megapixel camera phone in India. While Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed the name of the phone, but it’s highly likely it could be the Mi Note 10 which launched in Europe recently and as Mi CC9 Pro in China.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available in Europe for a starting price of 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx). The top-end model of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for 649 Euros (Rs 51,000 approx). Xiaomi Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC 9 Pro is available ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Glacier White’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Full specifications

The big highlight of Mi Note 10 is the 108-megapixel camera sensor. The phone has as many as five rear cameras including 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens.

Mi Note 10 also comes with a bunch of camera modes such as 50x digital zoom and dual OIS. On the front, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software front, Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.