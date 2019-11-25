e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone to launch in India soon

Mi Note 10 is coming to India soon. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone.

tech Updated: Nov 25, 2019 13:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi to launch 108-megapixel camera phone in India soon
Xiaomi to launch 108-megapixel camera phone in India soon(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi on Monday announced it will soon launch a 108-megapixel camera phone in India. While Xiaomi hasn’t disclosed the name of the phone, but it’s highly likely it could be the Mi Note 10 which launched in Europe recently and as Mi CC9 Pro in China.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available in Europe for a starting price of 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx). The top-end model of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is available for 649 Euros (Rs 51,000 approx). Xiaomi Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC 9 Pro is available ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Glacier White’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colour options.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Full specifications

The big highlight of Mi Note 10 is the 108-megapixel camera sensor. The phone has as many as five rear cameras including 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens.  

Mi Note 10 also comes with a bunch of camera modes such as 50x digital zoom and dual OIS. On the front, it offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi K30 key specifications leak again ahead of official release

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software front, Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

tags
top news
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Sena-NCP-Cong stake claim, say have support of 162 MLAs in Maharashtra
Sena-NCP-Cong stake claim, say have support of 162 MLAs in Maharashtra
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 4,499
Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 4,499
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Indian food terrible, people pretend to like it, says US academic, sparks row
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
Decoding the RTI Journey | The Big Picture
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech