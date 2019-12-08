e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108MP camera phone, India launch date, price leaked

If the latest leak is to be believed, Mi Note 10 could be Xiaomi’s one of the most expensive smartphones in India so far.

tech Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mi Note 10 is coming to India soon
Mi Note 10 is coming to India soon(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will soon launch Mi Note 10 in India. One of the first phones to sport 108-megapixel camera, Mi Note 10 has already launched in Europe and in China as Mi CC9 Pro. While the company hasn’t officially disclosed official release date, a new leak reveals Mi Note 10’s India launch timeline and even pricing.

Xiaomi is running a global photography competition. According to terms and conditions, winners will get the Mi Note 10 smartphone worth “Rs 46,832.” It’s not clear whether this is the final India pricing or just a tentative pricing based on the European model which starts at 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx). If the pricing is to be believed, Mi Note 10 could be Xiaomi’s one of the most expensive smartphones in India so far.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Full specifications, features

Mi Note 10’s selling point is the 108-megapixel camera. The phone comes with as many as five rear cameras including 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also has modes such as 50x zoom and dual OIS. For selfies, Mi Note 10 offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. It runs on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software front, Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

tags
top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Delhi fire updates: FIR against factory owner, case shifted to crime branch
Delhi fire updates: FIR against factory owner, case shifted to crime branch
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
A sweater tag helped solve mystery of suitcase with body parts in Mumbai
Baby hears mother’s voice with hearing aids, her reaction wins Twitter
Baby hears mother’s voice with hearing aids, her reaction wins Twitter
Bumped into each other in Hobart: Sania opens up on 1st meeting with Shoaib
Bumped into each other in Hobart: Sania opens up on 1st meeting with Shoaib
Xiaomi Redmi K30 new leaks reveal these key things about new flagship
Xiaomi Redmi K30 new leaks reveal these key things about new flagship
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech