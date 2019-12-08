Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108MP camera phone, India launch date, price leaked

tech

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 13:30 IST

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will soon launch Mi Note 10 in India. One of the first phones to sport 108-megapixel camera, Mi Note 10 has already launched in Europe and in China as Mi CC9 Pro. While the company hasn’t officially disclosed official release date, a new leak reveals Mi Note 10’s India launch timeline and even pricing.

Xiaomi is running a global photography competition. According to terms and conditions, winners will get the Mi Note 10 smartphone worth “Rs 46,832.” It’s not clear whether this is the final India pricing or just a tentative pricing based on the European model which starts at 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx). If the pricing is to be believed, Mi Note 10 could be Xiaomi’s one of the most expensive smartphones in India so far.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Full specifications, features

Mi Note 10’s selling point is the 108-megapixel camera. The phone comes with as many as five rear cameras including 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone also has modes such as 50x zoom and dual OIS. For selfies, Mi Note 10 offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸📸📸📸

I T'S C O M I N G #108MP

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸 📸 📸 📸

📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸 — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 25, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. It runs on a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software front, Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.