Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s 108MP camera phone launching on November 6

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:31 IST

Just a day after the launch of Mi CC9 Pro in China, Xiaomi will debut its 108MP camera phone in Spain. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 smartphone will launch in Berlin, Spain on November 6. Although not confirmed by Xiaomi, Mi Note 10 is highly expected to be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro as per teasers.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch Mi Note 10 in Poland on November 14. There is no word on when or whether Xiaomi will bring the Mi Note 10 to India. The new Xiaomi smartphone will feature a penta camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The penta-camera setup will also feature a 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel portrait lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Welcome to the new era of smartphone cameras!



Join our event to reveal the world's first 108MP Penta camera.



Live stream available, stay tuned!#DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/BiUXHH4Xdp — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) November 3, 2019

Mi Note 10 has also been confirmed to offer up to 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Up front the smartphone is said to feature a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. As for the rest of the specifications Mi Note 10 will most likely come with the same as Mi CC9 Pro. This means that Mi Note 10 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor.

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It will feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with a notch on top but a dual curved screen. More features of the Mi Note 10 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and MIUI 10 based on Android 10.