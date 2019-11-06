Mi Note 10: Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel penta camera phone launched, check price, specs

tech

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:11 IST

Xiaomi has launched its 108MP camera phone at an event in Spain. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro which Xiaomi launched in China on November 5. The smartphone is expected to launch in Poland on November 14.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Price

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is priced at 549 Euros (Rs 43,000 approx), and it will be available starting November 15 in Spain.

Xiaomi also launched Mi Note Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which is priced at 649 Euros (Rs 51,000 approx).

The smartphone comes in three colour options of ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Glacier White’ and ‘Midnight Black’.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Full specifications

The highlight of Mi Note 10 is camera which also makes it the world’s first smartphone with a 108MP penta camera. The phone houses five rear cameras featuring a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lens.

The smartphone offers camera features like 50x digital zoom, dual OIS, macro mode, vlog mode for videos, and night mode 2.0. Mi Note 10 has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with features like panaroma selfie, AI portrait selfies and AI scene detection. There’s no pop-up selfie camera on the Mi Note 10. It instead houses the selfie camera in a U-shaped notch on top. The rear cameras are placed vertically on the top left corner.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a curved screen and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging. On the software front, Mi Note 10 runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.