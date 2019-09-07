Mi Pay secures over 18 million users in India within 5 months

tech

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Thursday announced that its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment solution app - Mi Pay - has acquired over 18 million users since its launch in February 2019.

The payment solution app has also registered more than 14 million users.

“Mi Pay has emerged to be one of the most reliable and easiest ways to pay for millions of MIUI users in India. Not only this, since its launch in India, more than 1.4 million UPI IDs were created on Mi Pay, further contributing to government’s vision to boost the digital economy,” Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

Mi Pay allows users to make various kinds of transactions such as transfer money, request money, pay bills - electricity, phone, water, gas etc. It can be used to make transactions across any UPI payment apps.

With transactions done worth Rs 200 crore, 90 per cent Mi Pay users in India used the payment app primarily to transfer funds to friends and family.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 16:29 IST