Mi Super Sale live today: Top offers, deals on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TVs

Xiaomi on Monday announced big discounts on a wide range of its devices including smart TVs, phones and wearables as it hosts a “Mi Super Sale” on Mi.com from 12 noon on October 9. While this sale will go on till October 15, the company is also participating in the online sales conducted by Flipkart and Amazon.

Highlight of Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale is the big price cut on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. One of the first bezel-less phones will be available for Rs 22,999, at a big Rs 7,000 price drop. Mi Super Sale also features discounts on accessories and other products like Mi Selfie Stick and Mi Router 3C.

For Mi.com Super Sale, Xiaomi has partnered with Mobikwik, Paytm, and Ixigo. While Mobikwik is offering 25% SuperCash, Paytm is giving flat Rs 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi 2 on Paytm wallet. Ixigo is offering vouchers worth Rs 3,500 which covers savings on international and domestic trips.

Smartphones

Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2, a selfie-focused budget smartphone, will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 10,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

Xiaomi’s second-generation Android One phone, Mi A2, is getting a Rs 2,000 price cut and will be available for Rs 14,999. The company’s top-selling Redmi Note 5 Pro is getting a price drop of Rs 2,000 on both 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB variants. After the price cut, these two models will be available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Smart TVs

Xiaomi is putting its Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch) smart TVs on sale. Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) gets a minor discount of Rs 500 and will be available for Rs 13,499 whereas Mi LED Smart TV 4A (43-inch) will be available for Rs 20,999, after a Rs 2,000 discount. Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55-inch), Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49-inch), Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) will go on sale for the first time. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO review

Speakers, bands and more

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 will also be part of Mi Super Sale but the company hasn’t disclosed the discount on it yet. Mi Band - HRX Edition will be available for Rs 999 after a Rs 300 price drop.

Other products that will be part of Xiaomi’s Mi Super Sale on Mi.com include Mi Router 3C and Mi Selfie Stick. ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 07:05 IST