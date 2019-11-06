Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body, check features, specs

tech

Even as Mi CC9 Pro hogged all the limelight at Xiaomi’s China event on Tuesday, the company also made some other important announcements – Mi TV 5. The latest smart TV series comes with improved specifications and major upgrade in the display and design departments.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. Check out key features and specs of the new smart TV.

The biggest highlight of Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is 1.8mm ultra-narrow metal bezel and a 5.9mm slim body. The smart TV boasts of a 4K quantum dot TV panel with an impressive 108% NTSC colour spectrum. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 comes with HDR 10+ support and built-in MEMC technology for better visual experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 also features a far-field voice recognition technology which allows users to access the company’s in-house XiaoAI assistant. The smart TV has built-in microphones below the display.

For performance, Xiaomi’s new smart TV series relies on 12nm T972chip. The processor has been co-developed by Xiaomi and Amlogic. Xiaomi says its new 1.9GHz processor delivers 63% performance improvement compared to the older chipset and even enables 8K content encoding. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Price and availability

Xiaomi has launched as many as six variants of its new smart TVs. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) will come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The three variants are priced at RMB 3,699 (Rs 37,000 approx.), RMB 4,999 (Rs 50,000 approx.), and RMB 9,999 (Rs 100,000 approx) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) also comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The three models are priced at RMB 2999 (Rs 30,000 approx.), RMB 3999 (Rs 40,000 approx.), and RMB 7999 (Rs 81,000 approx.) respectively.

Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 5 series will go on sale in China on November 11. The company hasn’t yet announced the India availability of the smart TVs. Considering the popularity of Mi TVs in India, we can expect the smart TVs to arrive here soon.

