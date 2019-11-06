e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Mi TV 5: Xiaomi’s new smart TV comes with ultra slim 5.9mm body, check features, specs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. Check out key features and specs of the new smart TV.

tech Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series launched
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series launched(Xiaomi)
         

Even as Mi CC9 Pro hogged all the limelight at Xiaomi’s China event on Tuesday, the company also made some other important announcements – Mi TV 5. The latest smart TV series comes with improved specifications and major upgrade in the display and design departments.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. Check out key features and specs of the new smart TV.

The biggest highlight of Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series is 1.8mm ultra-narrow metal bezel and a 5.9mm slim body. The smart TV boasts of a 4K quantum dot TV panel with an impressive 108% NTSC colour spectrum. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 comes with HDR 10+ support and built-in MEMC technology for better visual experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 also features a far-field voice recognition technology which allows users to access the company’s in-house XiaoAI assistant. The smart TV has built-in microphones below the display.

For performance, Xiaomi’s new smart TV series relies on 12nm T972chip. The processor has been co-developed by Xiaomi and Amlogic. Xiaomi says its new 1.9GHz processor delivers 63% performance improvement compared to the older chipset and even enables 8K content encoding. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Watch with Apple Watch-inspired design launched

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Price and availability

Xiaomi has launched as many as six variants of its new smart TVs. Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) will come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The three variants are priced at RMB 3,699 (Rs 37,000 approx.), RMB 4,999 (Rs 50,000 approx.), and RMB 9,999 (Rs 100,000 approx) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) also comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. The three models are priced at RMB 2999 (Rs 30,000 approx.), RMB 3999 (Rs 40,000 approx.), and RMB 7999 (Rs 81,000 approx.) respectively.

Xiaomi’s new Mi TV 5 series will go on sale in China on November 11. The company hasn’t yet announced the India availability of the smart TVs. Considering the popularity of Mi TVs in India, we can expect the smart TVs to arrive here soon.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech