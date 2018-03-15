Micromax Bharat 5 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched, takes on Xiaomi Redmi 5

Micromax Informatics on Wednesday launched a new smartphone “Bharat 5 Pro”. Priced at Rs 7,999, the smartphone boasts of a 5,000mAh battery. The device features a 5.2-inch HD IPS display and a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with LED Flash.

The device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM. It also comes with “Face Unlock” feature.

““Smartphones have become a centre of young consumers’ lives to an extent that their life comes to a standstill if their phone is not with them or they give up on them. Data affordability, connectivity and ease of using technology are the three most important parameters for a seamless connected experience. Therefore, majority of our consumers have always demanded a smartphone which helps them get this experience, therefore a smartphone with a great battery life becomes imperative. Usually, smartphones with great battery life either come at a higher price point or do not have great specs to offer at an affordable price point,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax Informatics in a release.

Micromax’s Bharat 5 Pro will be competing against a range of Android smartphones, including the latest Redmi 5 from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD resolution. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor, the smartphone is available in three RAM and storage variants - 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB.

In the camera department, Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery.

While the base variant of Redmi 5 is available for Rs 7,999, the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models are available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

