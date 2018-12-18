Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Micromax on Tuesday launched two new smartphones, Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, in India. The two smartphones are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The latest Micromax smartphones come with Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,200 cashback offer which also includes 50GB of additional data. The offer is available through recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Micromax Infinity N12: Full specifications

Micromax Infinity N12 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 18:9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Android Pie and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB built-in storage.

Infinity N12 features two rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The camera also supports AI algorithms for auto photo optimisation. On the front it has 16-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Other important features of the phone include 4,000mAh battery and dual 4G VoLTE.

Micromax Infinity N12 is available in Blue Lagoon, Viola Black, and Velvet Red colour options.

Micromax Infinity N11: Full specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display. It is also powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor but is coupled with 2GB of RAM. The phone has 32GB built-in storage.

On the back, Infinity N11 has 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 13:40 IST