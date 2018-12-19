Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Price, specifications, features compared

Micromax on Tuesday launched two new smartphones under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Micromax Infinity N12 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the Infinity N11 carries a price tag of Rs 8,999.

Micromax is among the last to launch a new budget smartphone in India. This price segment is already packed with phones from companies like Xiaomi, Honor, Realme and Asus. Micromax Infinity N12 competes against many phones including Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2. We compare both phones based on the hardware, specifications and price.

Design and display

Micromax Infinity N12 has a plastic body with a glass-like finish and curved edges. The smartphone comes in three colour options of velvet red, blue lagoon and viola. Up front, it features a notch on its 6.19-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.9:9.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 doesn’t have a notched display but offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 on its 5.99-inch screen with HD+ resolution. The smartphone too uses a plastic body with twin lines running along the top and bottom panel.

Micromax Infinity N12 is wrapped in a plastic body but with a glass-like finish. (HT Photo)

Performance

Micromax Infinity N12 uses MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The smartphone offers a MicroSD card slot for further storage expansion. It is further backed by a 4,000mAh battery claimed to offer a full day’s juice on a single charge. On the software front, Infinity N12 runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone will receive Android Pie update next month.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of storage, Redmi Y2 offers the same configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is available in another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi Y2 packs a smaller 3,080mAh battery, and runs Android Oreo with custom MIUI on top.

Camera

Micromax Infinity N12 and Redmi Y2 both offer a dual-camera setup at the rear. Micromax Infinity N12 sports dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras with AI-based features like portrait mode, beautification and more. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with bokeh, beauty mode and night mode.

Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s selfie budget smartphone featuring a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera comes with beautify 4.0, AI-powered bokeh, and selfie light. At the rear, there’s a dual-camera module of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI sensors with low-light enhancement, EIS and HDR.

Price

Micromax Infinity N12 is priced slightly higher than the Redmi Y2 with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Redmi Y2 is available at Rs 8,999. The 4GB+64GB storage model is priced at Rs 10,999.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:27 IST