Micromax launches its first-ever smart TV under YU brand: Price, specs

Micromax Informatics’ sub-brand YU on Wednesday announced that it has entered consumer electronics with the launch of “YU YUPHORIA” smart TV.

Priced at Rs 18,499, the 40-inch full HD smart LED TV will be available in an open sale on Amazon India from Wednesday.

The new TV allows the user to cast media from their smartphone to the TV. “We strongly believe that smart TVs are the future in this segment and we are excited to see how the consumers take to our newest entry,” Rajesh Agarwal, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd., said in a statement.

The smart TV also comes with a quad core processor for high speed processing and the “Airplay” allows to connect Apple devices for sharing media content with their close ones. Its “Wireless Smartphone Control” is a one-stop-shop to augment the gaming experience for their users, the company said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:32 IST