Micromax’s new phone with notch, four cameras to launch on December 18

Micromax is set to launch a new smartphone in India on December 18. Ahead of the official launch, Micromax has revealed key features of the device.

According to one of the teasers posted on Twitter, Micromax’s next phone will sport an iPhone X-like notch on the front. The notch will also house two cameras. Interestingly enough, the phone will have two cameras on the back as well.

Based on the official teasers, Micromax’s next phone will sport an edge-to-edge display, expected to be 19:9 aspect ratio. The volume buttons are placed on the right edge whereas the left edge houses the power/unlock/lock button. The phone appears to have a glass-like or metal unibody finish. As far as the rear camera goes, Micromax’s teaser confirms it will be based on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Prior to Micromax, several Android companies have launched AI-based camera phones. Xiaomi also uses AI and machine learning algorithms for smart scene detections in its budget phones. Asus and Huawei offer advanced AI cameras in their mid-range and premium phones.

Micromax’s last phones in India were Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Android Go which launched in October this year. The two phones are aimed at the entry-level segment and are priced at Rs 4,249 and Rs 5,899 respectively.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 12:38 IST