Microsoft 365 rolls out in India with new features: Here’s how much it will cost

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:34 IST

Days after unveiling the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions, the company has finally rolled it out to users in India. The service is designed to replace the existing Office 365 consumer plans and add a few more features into the mix such as deeper AI integration, rich content and templates and cloud-based experiences.

The new Office features have been rolled out to all the Office 365 customers while Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions have been made available worldwide. The platform includes premium desktop Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, improved security features to protect users from malware and phishing attacks and ongoing technical support among others.

Microsoft 365 Personal will cost Rs 420 per month while for the family of up to six people, Microsoft’s 365 Family will cost Rs 530 per month.

Microsoft OneDrive sync. ( Microsoft )

Microsoft has also introduced the Microsoft Family Safety app, which will roll out in the coming months. It will include features like location sharing among the family members. It will also let users save places for locations like home, work and school. In addition to this Microsoft has announced that its ‘Teams’ platform will be coming later this year for end users. It will include some new features that will make it easier to connect organize and collaborate with family and friends.

The key features included in Microsoft 365 are the AI-powered Microsoft Editor, new Presenter features in PowerPoint, PowerPoint designer, new data types and Smart Templates in Excel and the ability to sync work calendar with personal calendar in Outlook for web.

The AI-powered editor will be available in over 20 languages and can be accessed in Word and Outlook.com, and as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. The subscribers will also have access to advanced grammar and style refinements such as rewrite suggestions and additional style critiques for greater clarity and conciseness.

Improved To-Do app. ( Microsoft )

The AI-powered Presenter in PowerPoint will help correct monotone pitch and refine speeches. This will be available as a free preview, and then eventually only to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

The PowerPoint designer brings the ability to transform text into timeline, or auto-generated slide layouts. Microsoft is also providing Microsoft 365 subscribers with exclusive access to over 8,000 images and 175 looping videos from Getty Images along side 300 new fonts and 2800 new icons to create visually appealing documents.

The new data types and Smart Templates in Excel will show different and less time-consuming way to interact with data, giving deeper meaning for over 100 topics. Microsoft 365 subscribers will get exclusive access to over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha.

“We want to continue to empower everyone to remain connected with those who matter inside and outside of the workplace. The Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions will provide users with innovative experiences that enable them to co-author, video chat, organize, and come together with friends and their families anytime and anywhere,” said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.