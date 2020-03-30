Microsoft 365 subscriptions to replace Office 365 starting April 21

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:42 IST

Microsoft is replacing its Office 365 suite of apps with a new ‘Microsoft 365’ subscription service. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans will go live on April 21 and it will offer access to Office apps, OneDrive storage and more.

Microsoft 365 Family plan is priced at $9.99 (Rs 800 approx) per month, and it covers up to six family members. As for the Microsoft Personal plan, this one is priced at $6.99 (Rs 600 approx) monthly. Other than the usual access to Office apps available in Office 365 subscription, Microsoft is also introducing the Microsoft Family Safety app which will start rolling out in the coming months.

Microsoft Family Safety app will come with features like location sharing among the family members. It will also let users save places for locations like home, work and school. The Microsoft Family Safety app will also let users set location alerts for “when someone leaves and arrives at their location”. It also has a drive safety feature that shows stats on phone usage, top speed and hard breaking. Users can also get a detailed map view of whatever happened along their route. Parents can also filter inappropriate apps, games and websites and also set age limits for kids.

Microsoft is also expanding Teams to consumers under its new subscription service. This new Teams app will allow friends and family to communicate with each other through group chats and video calls. Teams users can also share to-do lists, photos and more.