Microsoft accidentally leaks details of dual-screen OS ‘Windows 10X’

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:19 IST

Microsoft unveiled its new dual-screen device Surface Neo earlier this month. Microsoft also unveiled ‘Windows 10X’ which is the OS Surface Neo will run on. The company has now accidentally published a design document detailing features of Windows 10X.

The document was first spotted by WalkingCat (via The Verge) but it’s no longer available on Microsoft’s website. One major takeaway from the leaked document is that Microsoft is developing Windows 10X for clamshell laptop hardware as well. Microsoft said Windows 10X would run on Surface Neo and dual-screen devices as well. Microsoft also said it has optimised the OS for a more flexible software experience but keep mobility at the core.

Details revealed in the document highlight changes coming to the Start Menu. On Windows 10X, the Start Menu is called Launcher which also acts as a universal search bar. It will show “web results, available apps, and specific files on your device”. The Launcher will also show recommended content depending on “frequently and recently used apps, files and websites”.

The document further reveals improvements coming to Windows Hello facial recognition. On Windows 10X, Windows Hello will automatically recognise the user whenever the device is opened. Microsoft will also launch a ‘Modern File Explorer’ on Windows 10X. This new File Explorer is expected to house all available files from cloud services like Office 365 and OneDrive.

The Action Center on Windows 10X will be revamped giving users a more simplified and faster version. Here, users will be able to access quick settings much faster and also prioritise according to their use. Some quick settings will remain default like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplane mode and rotation lock. .

