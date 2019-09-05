Microsoft acquires Cloud migration start-up Movere to help businesses move to cloud

tech

Aiming to help customers move their existing applications and infrastructure to Azure, Microsoft has acquired a Cloud migration start-up named Movere for an undisclosed amount.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with a comprehensive experience for migrating existing applications and infrastructure to Azure, which include the right tools, processes, and programmes.

“As part of that ongoing investment, we’re excited to welcome the leadership, talent, technology, and deep expertise Movere has built in enabling customers’ journey to the Cloud over the last 11 years,” Jeremy Winter, Partner Director, Azure Management, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Formerly known as Unified Logic, Movere was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Movere originally launched as a consulting company but pivoted around 2014 after the founders experienced their own trouble with Cloud migration. The start-up has been a Microsoft partner for over a decade now.

“The acquisition by Microsoft is not just a marriage of a best-in-class and trusted Cloud platform with a powerful data and insights platform; it is also the merger of passions of two companies looking to move mountains for customers through a deep partner ecosystem, with the ultimate goal of enabling your business transformation delivered at the speed of light,” Kristin Ireland, Co-founder and CEO, Movere, wrote in a blog post.

