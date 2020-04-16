e-paper
Microsoft adds 5 Indian languages to Microsoft Translator

Microsoft India has announced that its Microsoft Translator will now offer real time translation in five additional languages including Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Microsoft India has announced that its Microsoft Translator will now offer real time translation in five additional languages including Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi.

With these five included, the total number of Indian languages supported on the Microsoft Translator goes up to 10. The five languages that existed earlier include Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. With this, the service “will now allow over 90% of Indians to access information and work in their native/preferred languages, making computing language-agnostic and more inclusive in the country” Microsoft announced in a press release.

Language translation is a core part of Microsoft products and services and users can use AI and Deep Neural Networks-enhanced, real time translation in all these languages while using Bing and the Microsoft Translator website, as well as the Microsoft Translator App for Android, IOS and Windows.

The Microsoft Translator app can recognise and translate languages from text, speech and even photos. Microsoft is also rolling out support for these languages in the Microsoft Office 365 and the Swiftkey keyboard, the company explained.

For organisations, Microsoft provides APIs on Azure that they can use in their products to conduct their business across the country and globally in different languages. Businesses can also easily integrate the Microsoft Translator text translation API into their applications websites, tools, or any solution requiring multi-language support, including e-content translation, e-commerce product catalogues, product documentation and internal communication among others. The Microsoft Translator service is part of the Azure Cognitive Services API collection of machine learning and AI algorithms.

You can learn more about Microsoft Translator here.

Microsoft has been consistently working to provide local language computing in Indian languages for over two decades since the launch of Project Bhasha in 1998.

