e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Microsoft AI chief Harry Shum to leave firm in 2020

Microsoft’s chief technology officer Kevin Scott, will take on Shum’s responsibilities in addition to his existing ones, according to an internal Microsoft announcement on November 13.

tech Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft’s chief technology officer Kevin Scott, will take on Shum’s responsibilities
Microsoft’s chief technology officer Kevin Scott, will take on Shum’s responsibilities(REUTERS)
         

Harry Shum -- a Microsoft veteran and the executive vice president in charge of its artificial intelligence (AI) and research group, is leaving the firm in early 2020, the company has announced.

Microsoft’s chief technology officer Kevin Scott, will take on Shum’s responsibilities in addition to his existing ones, according to an internal Microsoft announcement on November 13.

The change is effective immediately, even though Shum’s last day will be February 1, 2020. He will be continuing as an advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and company founder Bill Gates, officials said, the ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

Notably, Scott, is the former senior vice president of infrastructure for LinkedIn.

He was named executive vice president and CTO in 2017. He reports directly to Nadella and is part of the company’s senior leadership team.

“Harry has had a profound impact on Microsoft. His contributions in the fields of computer science and AI leave a legacy and a strong foundation for future innovation. I want to thank him for his leadership and partnership, and for all he has done for Microsoft,” Nadella told Microsoft employees in a note, according to the ZDNet report.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech