Microsoft announces Surface event on October 2: Foldable dual-screen device expected

tech

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:27 IST

Microsoft will hold a hardware event in New York City on October 2 to unveil the next generation Surface devices. The company is expected to showcase third-generation of its Surface Laptop and Surface Book devices. Microsoft could also introduce a new Surface Pro 7 and a bunch of compatible accessories at its event.

There’s a lot of buzz around Microsoft finally taking leap of faith with new hardware form factor – dual screen Windows laptops. The company has been long rumoured to be working on “Centaurus”, an internal codename given to the dual-screen foldable laptop-tablet hybrid. Microsoft’s dual-screen foldable laptop, however, is unlikely to ship anytime sooner as rumours suggest the company is targeting 2020 launch for the new devices.

Microsoft’s Centaurus has made some unofficial appearances ahead of an official release. The reference hardware was showcased to employees at an internal meeting earlier this year. According to reports so far, Microsoft’s foldable dual-screen Surface laptop will run on a custom Windows 10 Lite OS and rely on Intel Lakefield chipset for performance. The laptop will derive inspirations from Microsoft’s long forgotten Courier tablet concept.

Even as Microsoft has remained tight-lipped on the new Surface design, OEMs have already begun the groundwork. Earlier this year, Lenovo showcased what it described as the ‘world’s first foldable PC’. Scheduled to launch in 2020, Lenovo’s foldable PC features a 13.3-inch 4:3 OLED 2K LG display. The laptop can be folded in half like a book and looks like a big tablet when opened up.

Apart from foldable dual-screen Surface device, Microsoft is expected to launch second gen Surface Go. Touted as Apple iPad Pro alternative, Microsoft Surface Go is also the most compact Surface device so far. The tablet is available in India at a starting price of Rs 38,599. The Surface Go 2 could bring more design refinements and better processors under the hood.

WATCH: Microsoft surpasses Apple as most valuable public company

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 10:26 IST