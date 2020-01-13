e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Tech / Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spotted using Surface Duo

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spotted using Surface Duo

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Surface Duo will be available in holiday season 2020.
Surface Duo will be available in holiday season 2020. (Reuters)
         

Microsoft back in October showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now the company’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella was spotted using the device at a public place, ahead of its official launch.

Editor-at-Large of Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi, shared a photo via Twitter of Microsoft CEO using the upcoming device and wrote, “Microsoft CEO @satyanadella pulls out the new foldable Surface and I get mesmerised. Darn slick device! @YahooFinance.”

The Surface Duo will be available in holiday season 2020.

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and recently patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism.

 

The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen Surface Duo -- that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google’s Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen. It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

tags
top news
Big Oppn meet against CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Big Oppn meet against CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech