Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:25 IST

When Microsoft had announced the Windows 10X last year, it had explicitly stated that the operating system would be available for dual-screen devices only. “Windows 10X is designed for new dual-screen PCs and not as an OS upgrade if you already own a PC...Windows 10X will enable a new class of PCs that will complement and co-exist with today’s Windows 10 PCs,” the company wrote in a blog post at the time. Now, it looks like the company has had a change of heart as it is bringing the Windows 10X to single screen devices as well.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer for Windows and Devices, Panos Panay wrote in a blog post.

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” he added confirming that Windows 10X would be making its way to your laptops and other single-screen devices soon.

What’s more? Windows 10X will be available on single-screen devices...ehmm...laptops before it is rolled out to the dual-screen devices such as the company’s Surface Neo and other devices by Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” the Microsoft executive wrote in the blog post.

The executive, however, didn’t mention as to when the Windows 10X would arrive on laptops. The company, last year, had announced that the OS would be coming to dual-screen devices in the fall of 2020. But with the company prioritising single-screen devices over the intended dual-screen devices, that timeline could very well soon. For now, all we can do is sit tight and wait for an update from the company.