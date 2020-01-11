e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Tech / Microsoft contractors in China listened to Skype chats, Cortana recordings

Microsoft contractors in China listened to Skype chats, Cortana recordings

Microsoft’s human review contractors were paid between $12 and $14 an hour for the job, and transcribe up to 200 audio clips every hour.

tech Updated: Jan 11, 2020 13:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft’s human review contractors were paid between $12 and $14 an hour for the job, and transcribe up to 200 audio clips every hour.
Microsoft’s human review contractors were paid between $12 and $14 an hour for the job, and transcribe up to 200 audio clips every hour.(REUTERS)
         

Microsoft contractors in China reportedly listened to calls made on Skype and digital assistant Cortana as they reviewed thousands of audio recordings from Skype and Cortana without cybersecurity protection.

A Guardian report on Friday quoted an unidentified former Microsoft contractor as saying that he reviewed thousands of audio recordings from Skype and Cortana on his personal laptop from his home in Beijing over a two-year period.

The contractor said that he heard “all kinds of unusual conversations” while performing the transcription.

“It sounds a bit crazy now, after educating myself on computer security, that they gave me the URL, username and password sent over email,” he was quoted as saying.

Microsoft said in a statement given to CNET that calls are now transcribed in “secure facilities in a small number of countries”.

Microsoft has also made changes, including moving its review program to “secure facilities,” none of which are in China.

“This past summer we carefully reviewed both the process we use and the communications with customers,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

“As a result we updated our privacy statement to be even more clear about this work, and since then we’ve significantly enhanced the process including by moving these reviews to secure facilities in a small number of countries”.

Microsoft in August last year admitted that third-party contractors listen to voice conversations on Skype and virtual assistant Cortana.

The revelation came after Motherboard found contractors were listening to audio from both Skype and Cortana, including sensitive and personal conversations of Microsoft customers.

Microsoft’s human review contractors were paid between $12 and $14 an hour for the job, and transcribe up to 200 audio clips every hour.

Apple, Google and Amazon recently suspended human review of user audio recordings after reports said the companies used third-party contractors to listen to users’ voice recordings.

While Apple suspended the programme that let its virtual assistant Siri listen to users’ recordings for “quality control”, Google stopped listening and transcribing Google Assistant recordings in Europe.

tags
top news
‘Will make sure that CDS is a success’, says army chief General Naravane
‘Will make sure that CDS is a success’, says army chief General Naravane
Sena’s Aaditya pans BJP for CAA talks in schools, says mustn’t be tolerated
Sena’s Aaditya pans BJP for CAA talks in schools, says mustn’t be tolerated
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Outsiders involved in JNU violence: V-C Jagadesh Kumar says after police names 9 students
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech