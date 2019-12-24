Microsoft could split Feature Experience updates for Windows users

tech

Microsoft could soon make a big change to how it updates Windows apps. Instead of rolling out a big software update, Microsoft may soon offer updates and new features individually.

While Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the move yet, a new version called ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ has been spotted on the Microsoft Store. The pack was also seen in the latest Windows 10 version 2004. The new feature is listed under ‘About’ section in Settings.

The ‘Windows Feature Experience Pack’ doesn’t really do much at the moment. Users can install it on their devices, though.

“…So, the OS built-in ‘Suggestions’ System Experience is gone and is replaced by the ‘Suggestion UI Undocked’ app that can be updated at any time? guess that’s what ‘undocked’ means,” wrote Walking Cat, aka @h0x0d on Twitter.

“This ‘undocked’ thing could also mean the separation of works by the two groups of original Windows team, the CoreOS team may follow the pace of Azure org, while the shell experiences part can evolve independently and much faster,” he added.

The pack, however, is said to make things much easier for Windows 10 users. According to reports, Microsoft has already been planning to separate system and shell updates for Windows. Individual updates will also do away with the possible bugs and fixes that usually tag along with big OS updates.