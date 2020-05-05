e-paper
Home / Tech / Microsoft delays dual-screen Surface laptop planned for holiday to focus on Windows 10X

Microsoft delays dual-screen Surface laptop planned for holiday to focus on Windows 10X

Microsoft’s dual-screened product, code-named Neo

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 15:29 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Marcia Sekhose
Bloomberg
Microsoft unveiled its dual-screened laptop ‘Neo’ last October.
Microsoft unveiled its dual-screened laptop 'Neo' last October.(Microsoft)
         

Microsoft Corp. delayed the introduction of a foldable, dual-screen Surface laptop that had been planned for the holiday season, saying it will focus the new Windows 10X operating system on single-screen devices like tablets and notebook PCs.

“Single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers,” Panos Panay, chief product officer of Windows and devices, wrote in a blog post on Monday. “We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market.” The post confirms reporting from last month on the postponement of the dual-screen laptop, code-named Neo, from publications like ZDnet.

Microsoft, which unveiled the device at an event in October, didn’t provide an update on the dual-screen phone that it revealed at the same time. That product, code-named Duo, will run Google’s Android software rather than Windows. Panay said Microsoft will provide additional updates for Windows developers at its Build conference later this month, which is being held online.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” Panay wrote. “As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now.”

The Surface Neo laptop Microsoft showed off last year had a 360-degree hinge and two 9-inch screens so it can open like a book or like a laptop. The device has a removable, flipable keyboard, which magnetically seals to the back of the device, along with a pen.

LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
