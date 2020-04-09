Microsoft delays the launch of Windows 10X-based Surface Neo dual-screen device: Reports

tech

Microsoft has reportedly delayed the launch of its Surface Neo dual-screen devices running Windows 10X. The company is said to be focusing on bringing Windows 10X to the single-screen devices.

According to CNET, Microsoft has shifted its priority to get Windows 10X on single-screen devices first. It’s worth noting that Microsoft has been touting Windows 10X as an extension of Windows 10 especially designed for the dual-screen and foldable computers. Though there have been leaks suggesting Windows 10x will also come to regular PCs. A separate CNBC report also said that Microsoft has halted the development of Windows 10X for dual-screen devices.

The reports come at a time when Microsoft, like other technology companies, have been grappling with the disruption caused the Covid-19 pandemic. While its cloud and remote collaboration service like Teams are growing, hardware portfolio is set to take a hit due to the supply issues. Microsoft has primarily focused on services in the last few years but its Surface lineup has done commercially well. Surface lineup is said to contribute about 4.5% of Microsoft’s total revenue in 2019.

In February this year, Microsoft predicted revenue miss for its Windows unit due to the pandemic. “Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated,” Microsoft had said.

As far as Windows 10X goes, Microsoft had been betting on a new wave of devices in 2020 that will sport two or more devices. Earlier this year, Intel showed off a 17-inch foldable laptop ‘Horseshoe Bend’ prototype which could run on Windows 10X. With Covid-19 pandemic slowing down supply chains and lockdowns in many countries, new Windows 10x-based devices from OEMs seems to be more delayed.