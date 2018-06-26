Microsoft Edge browser for Android, iOS to come with built-in ad blocker

Microsoft is reportedly building the content-filtering and ad blocking extension “Adblock Plus” into its Edge browser for Android and iOS users.

The latest feature is said to have been rolled out to Android beta users and is currently being tested on iOS as well.

“The adblocker is available in the Microsoft Edge settings and does not require a separate add-in to download and install,” The Verge reported on Monday.

The tech giant has reportedly partnered with “Adblock Plus”, to build this functionality straight into the browser.

Previously, Google had unveiled its own ad blocking in Chrome for Android but that has not been able to block ads on the majority of sites.

Microsoft released Edge, a new web browser for Windows 10 when it released the first version of Windows 10 to the public. The browser was made available for Android tablets only recently. The browser has reportedly reached over 5 million installs already on the Google Play Store.