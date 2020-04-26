e-paper
Microsoft ends age old debate, flags double spaces as errors in Word

If you use two spaces after a period, Word will highlight it as an error and offer to correct it to a single space instead using the app’s Editor capabilities.

tech Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:18 IST
Word users can turn off this feature.
Word users can turn off this feature.(Reuters)
         

Microsoft has finally ended the age-old space debate by siding with people who think that a single space after a period (or a full stop) is correct.

The company has started rolling out an update to Word that will flag two spaces after a period. Simply said, if you use two spaces after a period, Word will highlight it as an error and offer to correct it to a single space instead using the app’s Editor capabilities.

“As the crux of the great spacing debate, we know this is a stylistic choice that may not be the preference for all writers, which is why we continue to test with users and enable these suggestions to be easily accepted, ignored, or flat out dismissed in Editor,” Kirk Gregersen, partner director of program management at Microsoft said in a statement to The Verge.

The company recently started testing the feature on the desktop version of Word and it is likely to arrive on your Windows PCs soon.

Meanwhile, the feature has already created a buzz on Twitter with a lot of people getting frustrated with the update. Here what they are saying:

 

The good news is that if you are a two-spacer, you will still be able to ignore the suggestion and use two spaces instead of one after a period. In addition to that, you will be able to turn off this feature or the writing-style suggestion feature altogether.

