e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Tech / Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, Here’s how you can upgrade to Windows 10

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, Here’s how you can upgrade to Windows 10

Windows 7 Home and Windows 8 Home users can only upgrade to Windows 10 Home.

tech Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7.
Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7.(Pixabay)
         

Microsoft launched Windows 7 back in July 2009. And now, nearly 10 years after its initial rollout the company is ending support for Windows 7.

Microsoft had ended mainstream support for Windows 7 back in 2015. But starting today, the company will no longer roll out security updates to its operating system. This means that the company will no longer work towards fixing bugs and security threats in Windows 7 that users might encounter in future.

So, what’s the alternative?

The alternative is Windows 10. Users can download Windows 10 on their desktops and personal computers to protect their data and continue using the latest features.

Shortly after the roll out of Windows 10 in 2015, Microsoft was offering free upgrade to all Windows users. However, the free upgrade program ended in 2016. If you missed the bandwagon four years back, don’t worry as there is still a way using which you can download Windows 10 on your desktop or PC. All you need to do is follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to Download Windows 10 website.

Step 2: Under Create Windows 10 installation media, click Download tool now and Run.

Step 3: If you are upgrading the same PC that you are working on select Upgrade this PC now option.

Step 4: Now follow the prompts.

Step 5: When the upgrading process finishes, go to Settings Update & Security > Activation. Here you will see a digital license for Windows 10. And you are good to go.

It is worth noting that Windows 7 Home and Windows 8 Home users can only upgrade to Windows 10 Home. Similarly, only Windows 7 Pro and Windows 8 Pro users can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro.

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech