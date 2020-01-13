e-paper
Microsoft ends Windows 7 support: How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Microsoft ends Windows 7 support: How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free

Windows 7 users, here’s how you can get the Windows 10 update for free.

tech Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free
How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free(Pixabay)
         

Microsoft will be cutting all the support for its decade-old Windows 7 operating system on January 14, 2020. This means PCs running the particular version won’t get further security updates.

However, you can upgrade to the latest OS version, Windows 10 and that too without paying for it. It is worth adding that Microsoft ended its Windows 10 free upgrade program back in 2016, it is still possible to work on Windows 10 using the media creation tool, which is also an official way.

Want to know how to do it? Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the website’s Windows 10 download page.

Step 2: Click Download tool now and Run. This can be found under the Create Windows 10 installation media section.

Step 3: If you are upgrading the same PC on which you are operating, select Upgrade this PC now

Step 4: Follow the prompts and accept the licensing agreements.

Step 5: Once the upgrading process finishes, visit Settings Update & Security > Activation to see the digital license for Windows 10.

For those unaware, if the user is upgrading from Windows 7 or 8 Home, the PC can only be upgraded to Windows 10 Home. Similar process for the ‘Pro’ models.

However, for some of the features including passwordless sign in to the system using Windows Hello, the PC should have the dedicated hardware.

For those not upgrading to Windows 10, their devices will still work. Microsoft duly notes that support for the Internet Explorer browser will also end on January 14, 2020. However, Google has confirmed security updates for Chrome on Windows 7 until July 15, 2021.

