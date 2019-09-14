Microsoft foldable Surface may use liquid-powered hinge

tech

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:31 IST

Microsoft is working on a special hinge that uses liquid to reduce the stress on flexible displays for foldable Surface, a new patent has revealed.

Notably, the patent comes from Microsoft’s technology licensing team.

This liquid can be filled inside cavities around the flexible display to help it bend and move into different positions, The Verge reported on Friday.

The patent includes several drawings and details of how a liquid-powered hinge could work in conjunction with a flexible OLED display.

As per reports, the company is currently working with Intel and a number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ready a new version of Windows, codenamed Windows Lite. This new Windows version will be targeted toward dual-screen and foldable hardware.

The tech giant has already announced a whole new Surface event to take place on October 2 in New York City. The company is rumoured to launch a dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft will also unveil the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 17:31 IST