Microsoft gets on board digital platform WalkMe to boost Dynamics 365 sales

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Microsoft has announced a strategic partnership with digital adoption platform WalkMe to help increase Dynamics 365 adoption among enterprises to utilise the technology efficiently and productively.

Through this partnership, the companies will enable enterprise organizations to easily deploy WalkMe’s Digital Adoption Platform on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 without an extension.

“As organizations across the globe are coping with a new business reality of an entire remote workforce, embracing the adoption of business technology across the organization is the only way to empower their employees to effectively utilize their daily technology stack,” Dan Adika, CEO and Co-Founder of WalkMe, said in a statement.

“Through this strategic partnership with Microsoft, it will be easier than ever for sales to increase productivity and efficiency and to realize the full potential of Dynamics 365 within their technology stack, at scale,’ Adika added.

WalkMe for Microsoft Dynamics brings value across the entire sales ecosystem by accelerating onboarding and adoption for employees.

“Microsoft is excited to announce that WalkMe has joined the Microsoft Business Applications ecosystem and will offer its Digital Adoption Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers and partners,” said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President – AI and ISV Engagement of Microsoft.

By integrating its solution to Microsoft Dynamics 365, WalkMe offers a 360-degree solution to leading organizations worldwide, helping them ensure employee and customer user adoption and securing a smooth digital transformation for the organization.

“WalkMe is allowing ServiceNow to fully embrace digital at scale, adding to our existing instructor-led and on-demand video training to help keep pace with our exponential growth,” said Mica Mayo, VP Business Operations at ServiceNow.

