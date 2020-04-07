e-paper
Microsoft hires ex-Apple exec in charge of wireless for hardware

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:09 IST
He also oversaw Apple's global wireless product testing efforts.(Reuters)
         

Microsoft Corp hired Apple Inc’s former executive in charge of wireless technologies to work on mixed reality hardware and artificial intelligence technology.

The Redmond, Washington-based technology giant appointed Ruben Caballero to a role as a corporate vice president, according to his LinkedIn profile. Caballero is working on hardware such as the HoloLens mixed-reality headset, according to his profile. The move underscores Microsoft’s investment in its growing hardware portfolio. Microsoft confirmed the hire.

At Cupertino, California-based Apple, Caballero was a vice president of engineering in charge of developing wireless technology, such as antennas inside of devices like iPhones, iPads and Macs. He also oversaw Apple’s global wireless product testing efforts.

Caballero worked at Apple from 2005 until early 2019 when his division’s work on modems -- chips that power cellular connectivity -- was subsumed by Apple’s custom chip division run by Johny Srouji. After leaving Apple, Caballero became an adviser at several Silicon Valley-area startups, including wireless company Keyssa and Humane, a startup run by former Apple employees.

