Microsoft hires former Siri head Bill Stasior for AI leadership role

The former head of Apples Siri division Bill Stasior, is leaving the company after nearly a decade to join Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) division.

Stasior left Apple in May and he is joining Microsoft later this month as a corporate vice president, reporting to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott, The Verge reported on Monday.

Stasior announced his job change by updating his resume on his personal website. He was vice president for AI and Siri when he left in May, according to his resume.

According to his LinkedIn profile, from 2012 to 2019, he headed the 11,000-strong team of developers, scientists, product managers and designers working on Siri.

Before Apple, Stasior was one of the top executives at Amazon. In addition, he previously worked at AltaVista and Oracle.

