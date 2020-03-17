Microsoft hits milestone of Windows 10 running on 1 billion active devices

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 11:28 IST

Microsoft had announced back in 2015 when it launched Windows 10 that it aims to get 1 billion devices running on it by 2018. It was two years slower but Microsoft has hit the milestone of 1 billion monthly active devices on Windows 10.

Microsoft announced its latest achievement in a blog post that customers across 200 countries are using Windows 10 and on over 1 billion active devices. “One in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10,” Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search & Devices at Microsoft said.

Microsoft’s Windows 10 OS runs not only on laptops and PCs but on its entire Xbox One lineup, 2-in-1s, HoloLens and Mixed Reality (MR) devices. Windows 10 will be powering the upcoming Xbox Series X as well. It also runs on Microsoft’s Surface series featuring the Surface Pro, Surface Book and Surface Hub 2S.

“Windows 10 is the only operating system at the heart of over 80,000 models and configurations of different laptops and 2-in-1s from over 1,000 different manufacturers,” Yusef added.

The blog post also highlighted how Microsoft has upgraded from releasing one Windows version every three years to multiple versions in one year itself. Microsoft also said it has over 1.78 million Windows Insiders globally.

The latest Windows 10 milestone also comes shortly after Microsoft ended all support for Windows 7. This would have helped Windows 10 reach the 1 billion mark as it was pretty close with 900 million devices last September.