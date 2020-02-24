Microsoft launches ‘100x100x100’ programme for B2B SaaS startups in India

tech

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of a “100x100x100” programme aimed at the B2B startups in India.

Under the new initiative, Microsoft will bring together 100 companies and 100 “early and growth” startups that have “enterprise-ready solutions” to offer. Participating companies will commit to spend $100,000 in the next 18 months on solutions offered by the SaaS (Software as a Service) startups. Right now, over 50 SaaS startups are a part of the programme.

Microsoft in a release said the initiative will be aimed at helping enterprises expedite their transition from the conventional computing to modern digital platforms through SaaS solutions. The startups part of the programme will get access to “speed-contracting sessions with prospective customers at Microsoft industry and customer events.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it’s growing exponentially. This initiative will help build scale and create amazing opportunities for startups. Businesses can now fast-track their digital journeys through easy adoption of enterprise-grade solutions. We’re excited to see the outcomes of these partnerships.”

The announcement comes shortly after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella begins his three-day visit. On his first day of the trip, Nadella will be addressing a “Future Decoded” event in Mumbai where he will talk about the need for a “digital transformation.”

“Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organizations can lead in an era of digital transformation,” according to the Microsoft website.