e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Microsoft launches ‘Back2Business’ solutions for SMBs in India

Microsoft launches ‘Back2Business’ solutions for SMBs in India

Curated for specific scenarios in different organisation sizes, these “Back2Business” solution boxes bring together offerings across Azure and Modern Workplace.

tech Updated: May 12, 2020 17:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
New Delhi
The solution boxes come in four variants.
The solution boxes come in four variants.(AP)
         

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the launch of new solutions designed to help Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs) maintain business continuity and embark on their Cloud adoption journeys amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Curated for specific scenarios in different organisation sizes, these “Back2Business” solution boxes bring together offerings across Azure and Modern Workplace.

Besides catering to near-term challenges through offerings around Windows Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Teams, there are solution packages designed to accelerate the Cloud adoption journeys of SMBs.

These are curated to help ramp up legacy systems, migrate workloads to Azure or modernise apps and websites, Microsoft said.

“The Back2Business Solution Boxes offer speed in deployment and usage and flexibility with pay-as-you-go pricing, along with our commitment to privacy and security,” Harish Vellat, Senior Director, Small and Mid-Corporate Business, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The solution boxes come in four variants.

The “Starter” box is designed for small organisations that require remote working and collaboration solutions in a secure environment.

The “Booster” package is made for mid-sized businesses that need both online and desktop applications, customer management, backup service and a secure disaster recovery strategy.

The “Modern Business” is crafted for SMB customers who require a simple security foundation along with their productivity suite.

The “Advanced” solution is meant for SMBs that need advanced security capabilities, cost reduction and better infrastructure management.

--IANS

gb/na

top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In