Microsoft launches bug bounty programme for Chromium Edge, offers up to $15,000

tech

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:41 IST

Microsoft has launched a Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium Edge where the company is inviting cybersecurity experts across the world to identify vulnerabilities in the Chromium Edge browser, with rewards ranging from $1,000 to $30,000.

The company is offering rewards in various tiers. Spoofing and tampering reports would earn anywhere between $1,000 and $6,000. Information disclosure and remote code execution will be awarded between $1,000 and $10,000 and elevation of privilege will rake in between $5,000 to $15,000, Digital Trends reported on Sunday.

As per the report, $30,000 will be given in exchange for finding a combination of an Elevation of Privilege flaw and a Windows Defender Application Guard container escape.

ALSO READ: Cyber security researchers offered up to $1 million for finding flaws in Apple’s iPhones

“We are excited to expand our bounty programmes today to include the next version of Microsoft Edge and continue to grow and strengthen our partnership with the security research community.

“We welcome researchers to seek out and disclose any high-impact vulnerabilities they may find in the next version of Microsoft Edge, based on Chromium, and offer rewards up to the US $30,000 for eligible vulnerabilities in Dev and Beta channels,” Jarek Stanley, senior program manager at Microsoft, said in a post.

Microsoft recently launched Chromium-based Edge beta for Windows 10, 7, 8/8.1 and macOS.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:41 IST