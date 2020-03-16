e-paper
Microsoft launches coronavirus tracker on Bing

Microsoft launches coronavirus tracker on Bing

Microsoft’s coronavirus tracker is a basic tracker that shows the number of coronavirus cases country wise.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The new dashboard sources information from sources such as CDC and WHO.
The new dashboard sources information from sources such as CDC and WHO.(Reuters)
         

Microsoft on Monday launched a web portal that keeps a track of the coronavirus cases around the globe. The web portal is available as a part of the company’s Bing web browser and it gives details about the active and recovered cases of coronavirus country wise. The site also tracks the fatalities around the world.

The site, which can be accessed at -- https://www.bing.com/covid, sources information from various credible sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Microsoft’s coronaviru tracker is a fairly basic tracker. It gives a break of coronavirus cases around the world. When you click on a particular country, the tracker sources news stories and videos relevant to that country along with the coronavirus stats. However, for people in the US, the tracker gives state-by-state division of the coronavirus cases along with news stories and videos.

ALSO READ: Google’s free coronavirus checkup website is live: How it works

It’s worth noting that apart from Microsoft, Google too has ramped up its efforts to educate its users about the coronavirus outbreak. The company has launched a website, that is developed by its sister company, Verily, to educate people about the preventive measures and local resources. The website also includes helpful tips and tool, which it sources from sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

