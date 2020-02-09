e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Microsoft Surface Duo likely to ditch rear cameras to opt for front-facing camera flash

Microsoft Surface Duo likely to ditch rear cameras to opt for front-facing camera flash

Microsoft back in October last year showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo. The foldable display smartphone will be available in the holiday season 2020.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
(Bloomberg)
         

Microsoft back in October last year showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now an image of the same device has revealed a new front-facing flash that was not there on the original prototype that was shown earlier.

This likely confirms that Surface Duo will not have a rear facing camera sensor, and that the single front-facing camera will be all that the Duo sports, Windowscentral reported recently.

Recently, the company’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella was spotted using the device at a public place.

The Surface Duo will be available in the holiday season 2020.

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and recently patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism.

The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen Surface Duo -- that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google’s Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

tags
top news
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
Shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises prohibited
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch
‘11 times out of 10, you take that’ - Gavaskar slams Chahal’s drop catch
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech