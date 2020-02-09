Microsoft Surface Duo likely to ditch rear cameras to opt for front-facing camera flash

Feb 09, 2020

Microsoft back in October last year showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now an image of the same device has revealed a new front-facing flash that was not there on the original prototype that was shown earlier.

This likely confirms that Surface Duo will not have a rear facing camera sensor, and that the single front-facing camera will be all that the Duo sports, Windowscentral reported recently.

Recently, the company’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella was spotted using the device at a public place.

The Surface Duo will be available in the holiday season 2020.

Surface Duo features two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and recently patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism.

The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen Surface Duo -- that is more like the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google’s Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.