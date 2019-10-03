e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Microsoft looks for more chip engineers as custom silicon ambitions grow

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro X hybrid laptop and tablet come with a chip called Microsoft SQ1, based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon product but with some changes.

tech Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:23 IST
Dina Bass
Dina Bass
Bloomberg
The Microsoft Corp. Surface Pen is seen on the Surface Pro X hybrid tablet and laptop computer during a product event in New York
The Microsoft Corp. Surface Pen is seen on the Surface Pro X hybrid tablet and laptop computer during a product event in New York(Bloomberg)
         

On the same day Microsoft Corp. showed off some custom processors in its new Surface products in New York, the company was trying to hire even more chip designers to fuel its growing microprocessor-design ambitions. 

The company held a recruiting event Wednesday in Austin, Texas, seeking experienced “custom CPU/SoC design” engineers for jobs in Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunnyvale, California; and Fort Collins, Colorado, in addition to its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, according to a post on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. SoC stands for system on a chip and it’s a single piece of silicon with multiple chips — widely used for smartphones.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Microsoft is looking to rewrite history on its phone business

All the locations except Redmond have deep chip talent connections. Qualcomm Inc.’s former server chip team was based in Raleigh and Sunnyvale is near Santa Clara, which is home to Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp. AMD has another site in Fort Collins.

ALSO READ: Microsoft returns to smartphone business with dual-screen Surface Duo

Microsoft works with each of those companies to customise chips and may be interested in recruiting some of their workers. The company has been increasingly designing parts or all of processors for things like HoloLens augmented reality goggles, cloud infrastructure and its own hardware. The overhauled Surface Pro X hybrid laptop and tablet announced Wednesday features a chip called Microsoft SQ1, which is based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon product with some changes, and also contains an artificial intelligence processor.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 09:22 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech