e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Tech / Microsoft looks to push dual-screen devices through 3D emulator for developers

Microsoft looks to push dual-screen devices through 3D emulator for developers

Microsoft’s new patent aims to help developers better prepare for the future dual-screen devices.

tech Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Microsoft is betting big on dual-screen devices
Microsoft is betting big on dual-screen devices(Microsoft )
         

Dual-screen devices are going to be a thing in 2020. Microsoft has already taken a lead with Surface Neo and Surface Duo, unveiled in October last year. The company is now making sure the new form-factor gets quicker and wider adoption among the developers community.

Microsoft has reportedly filed for a new patent which allows developers to emulate their application on dual-screen devices such as Surface Neo. Spotted by Windowslatest, the patent titled ‘‘EMULATED MULTI-SCREEN DISPLAY DEVICE’ aims to help developers correctly display on such screens. The emulator also helps developers create 3D graphical representations of such devices. This also includes both the primary and secondary screens. The emulator also supports a third-screen, if there’s any.

The patent reveals future dual-screen may feature sensors such as accelerometer. They may also come with “forward-facing cameras” and RGB cameras, adds the website

Apart from Microsoft, more OEMs are expected to release dual-screen devices this year. At the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Dell introduced a ‘Dell Duet’ dual-screen device.

“Devices like this will help customers to multitask more efficiently. Consider the productivity benefits of being able to compare and edit images, scenes or documents on each display. With the extra screen real estate, users will also be able to easily host conference calls, check emails and take notes simultaneously on-the-go,” Dell had said.

tags
top news
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
‘In line with facts’: Beijing reacts to US dropping currency cheat tag
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Dhawan sparkles, but India bowled out for 255
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech