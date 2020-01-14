Microsoft looks to push dual-screen devices through 3D emulator for developers

tech

Dual-screen devices are going to be a thing in 2020. Microsoft has already taken a lead with Surface Neo and Surface Duo, unveiled in October last year. The company is now making sure the new form-factor gets quicker and wider adoption among the developers community.

Microsoft has reportedly filed for a new patent which allows developers to emulate their application on dual-screen devices such as Surface Neo. Spotted by Windowslatest, the patent titled ‘‘EMULATED MULTI-SCREEN DISPLAY DEVICE’ aims to help developers correctly display on such screens. The emulator also helps developers create 3D graphical representations of such devices. This also includes both the primary and secondary screens. The emulator also supports a third-screen, if there’s any.

The patent reveals future dual-screen may feature sensors such as accelerometer. They may also come with “forward-facing cameras” and RGB cameras, adds the website.

Apart from Microsoft, more OEMs are expected to release dual-screen devices this year. At the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Dell introduced a ‘Dell Duet’ dual-screen device.

“Devices like this will help customers to multitask more efficiently. Consider the productivity benefits of being able to compare and edit images, scenes or documents on each display. With the extra screen real estate, users will also be able to easily host conference calls, check emails and take notes simultaneously on-the-go,” Dell had said.