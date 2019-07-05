Microsoft Outlook for web gets Dark Mode and new interesting features

Microsoft earlier this week rolled out a number of new features for its Outlook for web. The update includes the much-awaited Dark Mode theme as well as nifty feature like Calendar search.

Microsoft says its new Outlook for web has a “modern design” and is much “faster” than the older versions. The new features will start rolling out in late July.

“During Ignite last year we announced an opt-in experience so you could try the new Outlook on the web, give us feedback, and help us shape the changes in one of the most used productivity apps in the world. To those who tried the new experience during this opt-in period and submitted feedback and suggestions, thank you!,” said the company on its website.

Let’s take a look at the top new features of Outlook for web

Dark Mode: Added under the Settings, Dark Mode brings a black-grey theme to Outlook. Users can switch to the normal mode whenever they want to.

Categories & Favourites: Outlook for web users can organise their emails by creating categories. One can add one email to multiple categories for easier search. Similar to Gmail’s Star feature, you can also set an email as “favourite.” Such emails are synced to Outlook mobile as well.

Email: Similar to Gmail, Outlook for web now creates a new tab for composed emails at the bottom allowing users to view emails while drafting a new one. Users can also now snooze emails.

Calendar: Now, users can search across multiple calendars via person, keyword, or location. You can also narrow your search using the filters. Just like Google Calendar, users can now change the view to today or monthly.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:19 IST