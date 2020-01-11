Microsoft patents locking mechanism for Surface Neo and Duo

tech

Microsoft back in October showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and Surface Neo dual-screen laptop, with displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle and now patent for this particular hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

A new patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism, GSMArena reported.

Microsoft filed the patent in 2019 and it was published online on Friday. The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen

Surface Duo -- that is more like the Samsung Galaxy Fold, would run on Google’s Android.

The Surface Duo will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen.

It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.

Surface Neo runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020.

It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook.